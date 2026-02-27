Neemias Queta And Celtics Square Off Against Nets On Feb. 27

In his last appearance, a 103-84 loss to the Nuggets on Feb. 25, Queta tallied 10 points. Queta is averaging 9.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 115 points per game against the Nets, which ranks their defense 14th in the league in points allowed.

