Neemias Queta And Celtics Face Hornets On March 29

Queta put up five points, 11 rebounds and five assists in his most recent appearance, a 109-102 win over the Hawks on March 27. Queta is averaging 9.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.7 points per contest against the Hornets, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

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