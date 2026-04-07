Neemias Queta And Celtics Play Hornets On April 7

In his most recent game, a 115-101 win over the Raptors on April 5, Queta put up 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Queta is averaging 10.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets rank sixth in the league in points allowed, giving up 111.3 points per contest.

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