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Neemias Queta
Boston Celtics

Neemias Queta

Boston Celtics • #88 C

Neemias Queta And Celtics Play Hornets On April 7

Neemias Queta and the Boston Celtics play the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, April 7. Queta's points prop was 10.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 115-101 win over the Raptors on April 5, Queta put up 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Queta is averaging 10.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets rank sixth in the league in points allowed, giving up 111.3 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Neemias Queta

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