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Neemias Queta
Boston Celtics

Neemias Queta

Boston Celtics • #88 C

Neemias Queta And Celtics Square Off Against Grizzlies On March 20

Neemias Queta and the Boston Celtics play the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, March 20. Queta's points prop was 10.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Queta tallied eight points and seven rebounds in his most recent appearance, a 120-99 win over the Warriors on March 18. Queta is averaging 9.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 24th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 118.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Neemias Queta

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