Neemias Queta And Celtics Square Off Against Grizzlies On March 20

Queta tallied eight points and seven rebounds in his most recent appearance, a 120-99 win over the Warriors on March 18. Queta is averaging 9.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 24th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 118.6 points per contest.

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