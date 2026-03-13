Naz Reid And Timberwolves Face Warriors On March 13

Reid tallied 18 points in his last game, a 153-128 loss to the Clippers on March 11. Reid is averaging 13.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Warriors rank 12th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.2 points per contest.

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