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Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves

Naz Reid

Minnesota Timberwolves • #11 C

Naz Reid And Timberwolves Face Warriors On March 13

Naz Reid and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Golden State Warriors on Friday, March 13. Reid's points prop was 11.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Reid tallied 18 points in his last game, a 153-128 loss to the Clippers on March 11. Reid is averaging 13.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Warriors rank 12th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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