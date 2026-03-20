Naz Reid And Timberwolves Square Off Against Trail Blazers On March 20
Naz Reid and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, March 20. Reid's points prop was 13.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 116-104 win over the Suns on March 17, Reid had 11 points, five assists and four blocks. Reid is averaging 13.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game this season.
The Trail Blazers rank 22nd in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 117.3 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.