Naz Reid And Timberwolves Take On Suns On March 17

In his last game, a 116-103 loss to the Thunder on March 15, Reid had six points and two steals. Reid is averaging 13.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 111.3 points per game against the Suns, which ranks their defense sixth in the NBA in points allowed.

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