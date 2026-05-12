Naz Reid And Timberwolves Face Spurs In Game 5
Naz Reid and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the San Antonio Spurs Game 5 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, May 12. Reid's points prop was 11.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last action, a 114-109 win over the Spurs on May 10, Reid tallied 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Reid averaged 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.
The Spurs rank eighth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.5 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.