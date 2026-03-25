Naz Reid And Timberwolves Square Off Against Rockets On March 25

Reid put up 11 points and seven rebounds in his last action, a 102-92 win over the Celtics on March 22. Reid is averaging 13.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Rockets are conceding 110.2 points per game, which ranks fourth in the NBA.

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