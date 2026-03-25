Naz Reid And Timberwolves Square Off Against Rockets On March 25
Naz Reid and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, March 25. Reid's points prop was 12.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Reid put up 11 points and seven rebounds in his last action, a 102-92 win over the Celtics on March 22. Reid is averaging 13.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game this season.
The Rockets are conceding 110.2 points per game, which ranks fourth in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.