Naz Reid And Timberwolves Square Off Against Pistons On March 28

Reid totaled 14 points, 13 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in his last appearance, a 110-108 win over the Rockets on March 25. Reid is averaging 13.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 109.8 points per game.

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