FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves

Naz Reid

Minnesota Timberwolves • #11 C

Naz Reid And Timberwolves Square Off Against Pistons On March 28

Naz Reid and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, March 28. Reid's points prop was 14.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Reid totaled 14 points, 13 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in his last appearance, a 110-108 win over the Rockets on March 25. Reid is averaging 13.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 109.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Naz Reid

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Minnesota TimberwolvesRecent Minnesota Timberwolves Player News

View All Minnesota Timberwolves Player News