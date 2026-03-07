FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves

Naz Reid

Minnesota Timberwolves • #11 C

Naz Reid And Timberwolves Square Off Against Magic On March 7

Naz Reid and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Orlando Magic on Saturday, March 7. Reid's points prop was 10.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 115-107 win over the Raptors on March 5, Reid tallied 12 points and six rebounds. Reid is averaging 13.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 114.3 points per contest against the Magic, which ranks their defense 12th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Naz Reid

