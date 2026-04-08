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Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves

Naz Reid

Minnesota Timberwolves • #11 C

Naz Reid And Timberwolves Play Magic On April 8

Naz Reid and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, April 8. Reid's points prop was 13.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Reid put up 17 points and two steals in his last action, a 124-104 win over the Pacers on April 7. Reid is averaging 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 115.2 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 13th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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