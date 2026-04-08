Naz Reid And Timberwolves Play Magic On April 8

Reid put up 17 points and two steals in his last action, a 124-104 win over the Pacers on April 7. Reid is averaging 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 115.2 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 13th in the NBA in points allowed.

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