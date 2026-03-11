FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Naz Reid And Timberwolves Face Lakers On March 10

Naz Reid and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, March 10. Reid's points prop was 11.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 7, Reid recorded 13 points and eight rebounds in a 119-92 loss to the Magic. Reid is averaging 13.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Lakers rank 15th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.0 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

