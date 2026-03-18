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Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves

Naz Reid

Minnesota Timberwolves • #11 C

Naz Reid And Timberwolves Square Off Against Jazz On March 18

Naz Reid and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, March 18. Reid's points prop was 15.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Reid put up 11 points, five assists and four blocks in his most recent game, a 116-104 win over the Suns on March 17. Reid is averaging 13.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 124.9 points per contest against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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