Naz Reid And Timberwolves Face Hornets On April 5

In his last game, a 115-103 loss to the 76ers on April 3, Reid tallied 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Reid is averaging 13.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.3 points per game against the Hornets, which ranks their defense sixth in the NBA in points allowed.

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