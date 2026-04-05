FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves

Naz Reid

Minnesota Timberwolves • #11 C

Naz Reid And Timberwolves Face Hornets On April 5

Naz Reid and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, April 5. Reid's points prop was 12.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 115-103 loss to the 76ers on April 3, Reid tallied 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Reid is averaging 13.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.3 points per game against the Hornets, which ranks their defense sixth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Naz Reid

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Minnesota TimberwolvesRecent Minnesota Timberwolves Player News

View All Minnesota Timberwolves Player News