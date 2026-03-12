FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves

Naz Reid

Minnesota Timberwolves • #11 C

Naz Reid And Timberwolves Play Clippers On March 11

Naz Reid and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, March 11. Reid's points prop was 11.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 10, Reid posted 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks in a 120-106 loss to the Lakers. Reid is averaging 13.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 112.3 points per game against the Clippers, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Naz Reid

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Minnesota TimberwolvesRecent Minnesota Timberwolves Player News

View All Minnesota Timberwolves Player News