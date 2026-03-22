Naz Reid And Timberwolves Take On Celtics On March 22

In his most recent action, a 116-104 win over the Suns on March 17, Reid put up 11 points, five assists and four blocks. Reid is averaging 13.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Celtics are surrendering 107 points per contest, which ranks first in the league.

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