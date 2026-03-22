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Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves

Naz Reid

Minnesota Timberwolves • #11 C

Naz Reid And Timberwolves Take On Celtics On March 22

Naz Reid and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Boston Celtics on Sunday, March 22. Reid's points prop was 12.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 116-104 win over the Suns on March 17, Reid put up 11 points, five assists and four blocks. Reid is averaging 13.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Celtics are surrendering 107 points per contest, which ranks first in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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