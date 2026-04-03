Naz Reid And Timberwolves Face 76ers On April 3

In his most recent appearance, a 113-108 loss to the Pistons on April 2, Reid had 19 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Reid is averaging 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.7 points per contest against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 20th in the NBA in points allowed.

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