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Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves

Naz Reid

Minnesota Timberwolves • #11 C

Naz Reid And Timberwolves Face 76ers On April 3

Naz Reid and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, April 3. Reid's points prop was 13.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 113-108 loss to the Pistons on April 2, Reid had 19 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Reid is averaging 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.7 points per contest against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 20th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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