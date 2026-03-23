Naji Marshall And Mavericks Face Warriors On March 23

Marshall totaled 28 points, four assists and two steals in his last game, a 138-131 loss to the Clippers on March 21. Marshall is averaging 15.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 114.6 points per contest against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.

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