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Naji Marshall
Dallas Mavericks

Naji Marshall

Dallas Mavericks • #13 SF

Naji Marshall And Mavericks Face Warriors On March 23

Naji Marshall and the Dallas Mavericks play the Golden State Warriors on Monday, March 23. Marshall's points prop was 16.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Marshall totaled 28 points, four assists and two steals in his last game, a 138-131 loss to the Clippers on March 21. Marshall is averaging 15.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 114.6 points per contest against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Naji Marshall

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