FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Naji Marshall
Dallas Mavericks

Naji Marshall

Dallas Mavericks • #13 SF

Naji Marshall And Mavericks Play Raptors On March 8

Naji Marshall and the Dallas Mavericks play the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, March 8. Marshall's points prop was 15.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 120-100 loss to the Celtics on March 6, Marshall tallied 13 points. Marshall is averaging 15.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors rank eighth in the league in points allowed, giving up 112.0 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Naji Marshall

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Dallas MavericksRecent Dallas Mavericks Player News

View All Dallas Mavericks Player News