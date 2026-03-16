Naji Marshall And Mavericks Face Pelicans On March 16

Last time out on March 15, Marshall posted 25 points and seven assists in a 130-120 win over the Cavaliers. Marshall is averaging 15.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans rank 25th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 119.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.