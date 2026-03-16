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Naji Marshall
Dallas Mavericks

Naji Marshall

Dallas Mavericks • #13 SF

Naji Marshall And Mavericks Face Pelicans On March 16

Naji Marshall and the Dallas Mavericks play the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, March 16. Marshall's points prop was 14.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 15, Marshall posted 25 points and seven assists in a 130-120 win over the Cavaliers. Marshall is averaging 15.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans rank 25th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 119.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Naji Marshall

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