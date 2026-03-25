FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Naji Marshall
Dallas Mavericks

Naji Marshall

Dallas Mavericks • #13 SF

Naji Marshall And Mavericks Play Nuggets On March 25

Naji Marshall and the Dallas Mavericks play the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, March 25. Marshall's points prop was 16.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Marshall totaled 16 points, six rebounds and seven assists in his most recent game, a 137-131 loss to the Warriors on March 23. Marshall is averaging 15.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets rank 20th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 116.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Naji Marshall

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Dallas MavericksRecent Dallas Mavericks Player News

View All Dallas Mavericks Player News