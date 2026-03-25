Naji Marshall And Mavericks Play Nuggets On March 25

Marshall totaled 16 points, six rebounds and seven assists in his most recent game, a 137-131 loss to the Warriors on March 23. Marshall is averaging 15.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets rank 20th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 116.5 points per game.

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