Naji Marshall And Mavericks Face Kings On Feb. 26

In his last game on Feb. 24, Marshall put up 21 points and seven assists in a 123-114 win over the Nets. Marshall is averaging 15.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Kings rank 28th in the league in points allowed, conceding 121.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.