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Naji Marshall
Dallas Mavericks

Naji Marshall

Dallas Mavericks • #13 SF

Naji Marshall And Mavericks Take On Hawks On March 18

Naji Marshall and the Dallas Mavericks play the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, March 18. Marshall's points prop was 16.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 16, Marshall posted 32 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in a 129-111 loss to the Pelicans. Marshall is averaging 15.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 116.6 points per contest against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 20th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Naji Marshall

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