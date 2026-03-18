Naji Marshall And Mavericks Take On Hawks On March 18

In his last game on March 16, Marshall posted 32 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in a 129-111 loss to the Pelicans. Marshall is averaging 15.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 116.6 points per contest against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 20th in the league in points allowed.

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