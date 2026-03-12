FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Naji Marshall And Mavericks Face Grizzlies On March 12

Naji Marshall and the Dallas Mavericks play the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, March 12. Marshall's points prop was 15.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Marshall totaled 14 points and four assists in his last appearance, a 124-112 loss to the Hawks on March 10. Marshall is averaging 15.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 118.3 points per contest against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 24th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

