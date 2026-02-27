Naji Marshall And Mavericks Take On Grizzlies On Feb. 27
Naji Marshall and the Dallas Mavericks play the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, Feb. 27. Marshall's points prop was 19.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game, a 130-121 loss to the Kings on Feb. 26, Marshall put up 36 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Marshall is averaging 15.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
The Grizzlies rank 23rd in the league in points allowed, conceding 118.1 points per contest.
