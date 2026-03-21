Naji Marshall And Mavericks Face Clippers On March 21

Last time out on March 18, Marshall put up four points and four assists in a 135-120 loss to the Hawks. Marshall is averaging 15.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers are conceding 112.7 points per game, which ranks 10th in the NBA.

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