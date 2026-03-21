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Naji Marshall
Dallas Mavericks

Naji Marshall

Dallas Mavericks • #13 SF

Naji Marshall And Mavericks Face Clippers On March 21

Naji Marshall and the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, March 21. Marshall's points prop was 15.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 18, Marshall put up four points and four assists in a 135-120 loss to the Hawks. Marshall is averaging 15.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers are conceding 112.7 points per game, which ranks 10th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Naji Marshall

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