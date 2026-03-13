Naji Marshall And Mavericks Play Cavaliers On March 13
Naji Marshall and the Dallas Mavericks play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, March 13. Marshall's points prop was 13.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 120-112 win over the Grizzlies on March 12, Marshall had five points and six rebounds. Marshall is averaging 14.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
The Cavaliers rank 13th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.8 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.