Naji Marshall And Mavericks Play Cavaliers On March 13

In his most recent appearance, a 120-112 win over the Grizzlies on March 12, Marshall had five points and six rebounds. Marshall is averaging 14.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers rank 13th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.8 points per contest.

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