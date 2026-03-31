Naji Marshall And Mavericks Square Off Against Bucks On March 31

Marshall put up 19 points and five steals in his last action, a 100-93 win over the Trail Blazers on March 27. Marshall is averaging 15.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.9 points per contest against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 21st in the league in points allowed.

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