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Naji Marshall
Dallas Mavericks

Naji Marshall

Dallas Mavericks • #13 SF

Naji Marshall And Mavericks Square Off Against Bucks On March 31

Naji Marshall and the Dallas Mavericks play the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, March 31. Marshall's points prop was 16.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Marshall put up 19 points and five steals in his last action, a 100-93 win over the Trail Blazers on March 27. Marshall is averaging 15.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.9 points per contest against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 21st in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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