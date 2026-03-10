FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Myron Gardner
Miami Heat

Myron Gardner

Miami Heat • #15 SF

Myron Gardner And Heat Square Off Against Wizards On March 10

Myron Gardner and the Miami Heat play the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, March 10. Gardner's points prop was 7.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Gardner had four points and six rebounds in his last game, a 121-110 win over the Pistons on March 8. Gardner is averaging 3.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 123.3 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Myron Gardner

