Myron Gardner And Heat Square Off Against Wizards On March 10
Myron Gardner and the Miami Heat play the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, March 10. Gardner's points prop was 7.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Gardner had four points and six rebounds in his last game, a 121-110 win over the Pistons on March 8. Gardner is averaging 3.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
The Wizards rank 29th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 123.3 points per game.
