Myles Turner And Bucks Take On Suns On March 21

In his most recent game, a 128-96 loss to the Jazz on March 19, Turner tallied three points. Turner is averaging 12.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 111.2 points per contest against the Suns, which ranks their defense sixth in the league in points allowed.

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