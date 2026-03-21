FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Myles Turner
Milwaukee Bucks

Myles Turner

Milwaukee Bucks • #3 FC

Myles Turner And Bucks Take On Suns On March 21

Myles Turner and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, March 21. Turner's points prop was 8.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 128-96 loss to the Jazz on March 19, Turner tallied three points. Turner is averaging 12.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 111.2 points per contest against the Suns, which ranks their defense sixth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Myles Turner

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Milwaukee BucksRecent Milwaukee Bucks Player News

View All Milwaukee Bucks Player News