Myles Turner And Bucks Take On Suns On March 10

Myles Turner and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, March 10. Turner's points prop was 8.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Turner totaled three points in his most recent appearance, a 130-91 loss to the Magic on March 8. Turner is averaging 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game this season.

The Suns rank sixth in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.0 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

