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Myles Turner
Milwaukee Bucks

Myles Turner

Milwaukee Bucks • #3 FC

Myles Turner And Bucks Square Off Against Rockets On April 1

Myles Turner and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, April 1. Turner's points prop was 11.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Turner tallied 10 points, eight rebounds and four blocks in his most recent action, a 123-99 win over the Mavericks on March 31. Turner is averaging 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets are surrendering 109.9 points per contest, which ranks fourth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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