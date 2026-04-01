Myles Turner And Bucks Square Off Against Rockets On April 1

Turner tallied 10 points, eight rebounds and four blocks in his most recent action, a 123-99 win over the Mavericks on March 31. Turner is averaging 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets are surrendering 109.9 points per contest, which ranks fourth in the league.

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