FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Myles Turner
Milwaukee Bucks

Myles Turner

Milwaukee Bucks • #3 FC

Myles Turner And Bucks Square Off Against Pacers On March 15

Myles Turner and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, March 15. Turner's points prop was 9.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Turner tallied eight points and six rebounds in his last appearance, a 122-99 loss to the Hawks on March 14. Turner is averaging 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 119.7 points per game against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 25th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Myles Turner

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Milwaukee BucksRecent Milwaukee Bucks Player News

View All Milwaukee Bucks Player News