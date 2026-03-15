Myles Turner And Bucks Square Off Against Pacers On March 15

Turner tallied eight points and six rebounds in his last appearance, a 122-99 loss to the Hawks on March 14. Turner is averaging 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 119.7 points per game against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 25th in the NBA in points allowed.

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