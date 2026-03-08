FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Myles Turner
Milwaukee Bucks

Myles Turner

Milwaukee Bucks • #3 FC

Myles Turner And Bucks Face Magic On March 8

Myles Turner and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Orlando Magic on Sunday, March 8. Turner's points prop was 8.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 7, Turner put up eight points and two blocks in a 113-99 win over the Jazz. Turner is averaging 12.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game this season.

The Magic rank 12th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.0 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Myles Turner

