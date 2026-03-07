FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Myles Turner And Bucks Play Jazz On March 7

Myles Turner and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Utah Jazz on Saturday, March 7. Turner's points prop was 9.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 131-113 loss to the Hawks on March 4, Turner had eight points and two steals. Turner is averaging 12.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz rank last in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 125.2 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Myles Turner

