Myles Turner And Bucks Face Heat On March 12

Myles Turner and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Miami Heat on Thursday, March 12. Turner's points prop was 10.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Turner tallied 22 points and nine rebounds in his last appearance, a 129-114 loss to the Suns on March 10. Turner is averaging 12.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game this season.

The Heat rank 20th in the league in points allowed, conceding 116.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

