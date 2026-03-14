Myles Turner And Bucks Play Hawks On March 14
Myles Turner and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, March 14. Turner's points prop was 9.5 as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
In his last game, a 112-105 loss to the Heat on March 12, Turner put up seven points. Turner is averaging 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game this season.
Opponents are scoring 116.9 points per game against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 21st in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.