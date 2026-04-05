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Myles Turner
Milwaukee Bucks

Myles Turner

Milwaukee Bucks • #3 FC

Myles Turner And Bucks Take On Grizzlies On April 5

Myles Turner and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, April 5. Turner's points prop was 12.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 133-101 loss to the Celtics on April 3, Turner put up four points and two blocks. Turner is averaging 11.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies are conceding 119.6 points per contest, which ranks 25th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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