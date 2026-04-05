Myles Turner And Bucks Take On Grizzlies On April 5

In his most recent action, a 133-101 loss to the Celtics on April 3, Turner put up four points and two blocks. Turner is averaging 11.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies are conceding 119.6 points per contest, which ranks 25th in the league.

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