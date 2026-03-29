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Myles Turner
Milwaukee Bucks

Myles Turner

Milwaukee Bucks • #3 FC

Myles Turner And Bucks Square Off Against Clippers On March 29

Myles Turner and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, March 29. Turner's points prop was 10.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Turner had 15 points, six rebounds and two blocks in his most recent action, a 127-95 loss to the Spurs on March 28. Turner is averaging 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers are giving up 112.5 points per game, which ranks 10th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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