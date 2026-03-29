Myles Turner And Bucks Square Off Against Clippers On March 29

Turner had 15 points, six rebounds and two blocks in his most recent action, a 127-95 loss to the Spurs on March 28. Turner is averaging 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers are giving up 112.5 points per game, which ranks 10th in the league.

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