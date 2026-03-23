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Myles Turner
Milwaukee Bucks

Myles Turner

Milwaukee Bucks • #3 FC

Myles Turner And Bucks Play Clippers On March 23

Myles Turner and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, March 23. Turner's points prop was 10.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 21, Turner put up seven points and two blocks in a 108-105 win over the Suns. Turner is averaging 12.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers are surrendering 113 points per contest, which ranks 10th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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