Myles Turner And Bucks Play Clippers On March 23

In his last game on March 21, Turner put up seven points and two blocks in a 108-105 win over the Suns. Turner is averaging 12.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers are surrendering 113 points per contest, which ranks 10th in the league.

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