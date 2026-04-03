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Myles Turner
Milwaukee Bucks

Myles Turner

Milwaukee Bucks • #3 FC

Myles Turner And Bucks Square Off Against Celtics On April 3

Myles Turner and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Boston Celtics on Friday, April 3. Turner's points prop was 11.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 31, Turner put up 10 points, eight rebounds and four blocks in a 123-99 win over the Mavericks. Turner is averaging 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics are allowing 107.2 points per game, which ranks first in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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