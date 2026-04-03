Myles Turner And Bucks Square Off Against Celtics On April 3

In his last game on March 31, Turner put up 10 points, eight rebounds and four blocks in a 123-99 win over the Mavericks. Turner is averaging 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics are allowing 107.2 points per game, which ranks first in the NBA.

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