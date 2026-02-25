FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Milwaukee Bucks • #3 FC

Myles Turner And Bucks Square Off Against Cavaliers On Feb. 25

Myles Turner and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Turner's points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 128-117 win over the Heat on Feb. 24, Turner put up two points and two steals. Turner is averaging 12.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers are conceding 115 points per contest, which ranks 14th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

