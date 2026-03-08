FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Moussa Diabate
Charlotte Hornets

Moussa Diabate

Charlotte Hornets • #14 PF

Moussa Diabate And Hornets Take On Suns On March 8

Moussa Diabate and the Charlotte Hornets play the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, March 8. Diabate's points prop was 9.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Diabate had six points, 14 rebounds and two blocks in his last appearance, a 128-120 loss to the Heat on March 6. Diabate leads his squad in rebounding (8.8 per game), and averages 8.4 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 1.0 blocked shots.

The Suns are surrendering 111.2 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Moussa Diabate

