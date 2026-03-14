Moussa Diabate And Hornets Face Spurs On March 14

Last time out on March 11, Diabate recorded two points and 10 rebounds in a 117-109 win over the Kings. Diabate leads his team in rebounding (8.7 per game), and averages 8.1 points and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 1.0 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 111.9 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense seventh in the NBA in points allowed.

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