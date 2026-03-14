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Moussa Diabate
Charlotte Hornets

Moussa Diabate

Charlotte Hornets • #14 PF

Moussa Diabate And Hornets Face Spurs On March 14

Moussa Diabate and the Charlotte Hornets play the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, March 14. Diabate's points prop was 7.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Last time out on March 11, Diabate recorded two points and 10 rebounds in a 117-109 win over the Kings. Diabate leads his team in rebounding (8.7 per game), and averages 8.1 points and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 1.0 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 111.9 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense seventh in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Moussa Diabate

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