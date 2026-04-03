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Moussa Diabate
Charlotte Hornets

Moussa Diabate

Charlotte Hornets • #14 PF

Moussa Diabate And Hornets Play Pacers On April 3

Moussa Diabate and the Charlotte Hornets play the Indiana Pacers on Friday, April 3. Diabate's points prop was 8.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Diabate put up four points and 10 rebounds in his most recent appearance, a 127-107 win over the Suns on April 2. Diabate is tops on his squad in rebounding (8.8 per game), and averages 8.0 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 1.0 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 120.7 points per contest against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 26th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Moussa Diabate

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