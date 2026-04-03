Moussa Diabate And Hornets Play Pacers On April 3

Diabate put up four points and 10 rebounds in his most recent appearance, a 127-107 win over the Suns on April 2. Diabate is tops on his squad in rebounding (8.8 per game), and averages 8.0 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 1.0 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 120.7 points per contest against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 26th in the league in points allowed.

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