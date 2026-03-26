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Moussa Diabate
Charlotte Hornets

Moussa Diabate

Charlotte Hornets • #14 PF

Moussa Diabate And Hornets Take On Knicks On March 26

Moussa Diabate and the Charlotte Hornets play the New York Knicks on Thursday, March 26. Diabate's points prop was 7.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 24, Diabate recorded 17 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks in a 134-90 win over the Kings. Diabate is tops on his team in rebounding (8.8 per game), and averages 8.2 points and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 1.0 blocks.

The Knicks are giving up 110.5 points per contest, which ranks fifth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Moussa Diabate

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