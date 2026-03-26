Moussa Diabate And Hornets Take On Knicks On March 26

Last time out on March 24, Diabate recorded 17 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks in a 134-90 win over the Kings. Diabate is tops on his team in rebounding (8.8 per game), and averages 8.2 points and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 1.0 blocks.

The Knicks are giving up 110.5 points per contest, which ranks fifth in the league.

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