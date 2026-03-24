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Moussa Diabate
Charlotte Hornets

Moussa Diabate

Charlotte Hornets • #14 PF

Moussa Diabate And Hornets Face Kings On March 24

Moussa Diabate and the Charlotte Hornets play the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, March 24. Diabate's points prop was 8.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 21, Diabate put up 11 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks in a 124-101 win over the Grizzlies. Diabate leads his team in rebounding (8.7 per game), and averages 8.0 points and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 1.0 blocks.

The Kings are conceding 121 points per game, which ranks 28th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Moussa Diabate

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