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Moussa Diabate
Charlotte Hornets

Moussa Diabate

Charlotte Hornets • #14 PF

Moussa Diabate And Hornets Take On Heat On March 17

Moussa Diabate and the Charlotte Hornets play the Miami Heat on Tuesday, March 17. Diabate's points prop was 8.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Diabate had four points in his most recent action, a 115-102 loss to the Spurs on March 14. Diabate paces his squad in rebounding (8.7 per game), and averages 8.1 points and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 1.0 blocked shots.

Opponents are averaging 116.6 points per game against the Heat, which ranks their defense 19th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Moussa Diabate

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