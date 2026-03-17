Moussa Diabate And Hornets Take On Heat On March 17

Diabate had four points in his most recent action, a 115-102 loss to the Spurs on March 14. Diabate paces his squad in rebounding (8.7 per game), and averages 8.1 points and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 1.0 blocked shots.

Opponents are averaging 116.6 points per game against the Heat, which ranks their defense 19th in the NBA in points allowed.

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