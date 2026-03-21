Moussa Diabate And Hornets Square Off Against Grizzlies On March 21

Last time out on March 19, Diabate put up three points in a 130-111 win over the Magic. Diabate leads his team in rebounding (8.7 per game), and averages 8.0 points and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 1.0 blocks.

The Grizzlies are conceding 118.6 points per contest, which ranks 24th in the NBA.

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