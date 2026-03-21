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Moussa Diabate
Charlotte Hornets

Moussa Diabate

Charlotte Hornets • #14 PF

Moussa Diabate And Hornets Square Off Against Grizzlies On March 21

Moussa Diabate and the Charlotte Hornets play the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, March 21. Diabate's points prop was 8.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 19, Diabate put up three points in a 130-111 win over the Magic. Diabate leads his team in rebounding (8.7 per game), and averages 8.0 points and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 1.0 blocks.

The Grizzlies are conceding 118.6 points per contest, which ranks 24th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Moussa Diabate

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